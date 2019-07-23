Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hebron Baptist Church
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hebron Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hebron Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie L. Thompson

Add a Memory
Annie L. Thompson Obituary
Annie L. Thompson

Hebron - Annie Laurie Thompson nee Wilson, 87, of Hebron passed away Sunday. Mrs. Thompson was retired after more than 34 years as an Elementary School Teacher for the Boone Co. Schools Conner School District; a charter member of the Hebron Baptist Church; graduate of the University of Kentucky; lifetime member of the UK Alumni Association; a Kentucky Colonel, member of the Boone Co. and Kentucky Retired Teachers Associations and she enjoyed crocheting, UK Basketball and Bluegrass Music. Surviving is her husband of 69 years, Gene Thompson; daughters, Lynda Anne (Keith) Jones and Laura Beth (Robert) Madden; son, Jeffrey Eugene (Pamela) Thompson; sisters, Donna French, Nancy Mullins and Martha Hogue; brother, James Lewis (Diane) Wilson; 6 grandchildren, Ashlei (Bryan) Winningham, Anna (Chris) Turner, Hannah Madden, Andrew (Leigh) Madden, Carly Jones and Eva Madden and 4 great grandchildren, Reid Winningham, Liam Winningham, Niles Turner and Parker Madden. Visitation is Thursday, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Hebron Baptist Church and on Friday, 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the church prior to the Funeral Services at 11:00 am. Interment to follow in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Memorials are suggested to the Hebron Baptist Church, 3435 Limaburg Road, Hebron, KY 41048. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now