Annie L. Thompson
Hebron - Annie Laurie Thompson nee Wilson, 87, of Hebron passed away Sunday. Mrs. Thompson was retired after more than 34 years as an Elementary School Teacher for the Boone Co. Schools Conner School District; a charter member of the Hebron Baptist Church; graduate of the University of Kentucky; lifetime member of the UK Alumni Association; a Kentucky Colonel, member of the Boone Co. and Kentucky Retired Teachers Associations and she enjoyed crocheting, UK Basketball and Bluegrass Music. Surviving is her husband of 69 years, Gene Thompson; daughters, Lynda Anne (Keith) Jones and Laura Beth (Robert) Madden; son, Jeffrey Eugene (Pamela) Thompson; sisters, Donna French, Nancy Mullins and Martha Hogue; brother, James Lewis (Diane) Wilson; 6 grandchildren, Ashlei (Bryan) Winningham, Anna (Chris) Turner, Hannah Madden, Andrew (Leigh) Madden, Carly Jones and Eva Madden and 4 great grandchildren, Reid Winningham, Liam Winningham, Niles Turner and Parker Madden. Visitation is Thursday, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Hebron Baptist Church and on Friday, 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the church prior to the Funeral Services at 11:00 am. Interment to follow in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Memorials are suggested to the Hebron Baptist Church, 3435 Limaburg Road, Hebron, KY 41048. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 23 to July 24, 2019