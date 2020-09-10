Anthony C. (Tony) Haus



Anthony C. (Tony) Haus, faithful husband of Shirley (nee Schrohenloher) for over 65 years, proud father of David and the late Danny, Age 94 years departed peacefully September 6th. Veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Navy. Tony will be laid to rest next to his son Danny at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Daniel R. Haus Education Fund c/o of Craig Hospital Foundation 3425 South Clarkson St. Engelwood, Colorado 80111.









