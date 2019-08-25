Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony "Tony" Cook

Anthony "Tony" Cook Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Cook

Liberty Township - Anthony "Tony" A. Cook of Liberty Township. Beloved husband of Sabina Cook. Loving father of Anthony (Danielle) Cook, Damien (Jen) Cook, and Chris (Kelly) Cook. Proud grandfather of Olivia, Cameran, Trey, Matthew, Lyla, Brady, and Gianna. Cherished son of Albert and the late Alice Cook. Dear brother of Judy Cook. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away August 21, 2019 at the age of 68. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, August 27 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 28 at St. Susanna Catholic Church, 616 Reading Rd, Mason, OH 45040. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tony may be directed to or the Mercy Health Blood Cancer Center at Jewish Hospital. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
