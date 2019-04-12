Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
4011 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Cold Spring - Anthony Frank "Tony" Holtz, 79 of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Anthony was born September 11, 1939 in Cold Spring, KY to the late Albert and Marie (Bertsch) Holtz. Tony was a Pipefitter and member of Cincinnati Local #392 for 60 years. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Knights of Columbus Fr. DeJaco Council, and the Holy Name Society. He loved gardening, pitching horseshoes, coaching his daughters' softball teams, camping, fishing, and bowling. He was a friend to everyone and added wit and humor to any conversation. He will be dearly missed. Tony is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeannine (nee Popp) Holtz, and their five daughters, Susan Miller, Linda (Daryl) Williamson, Nancy (Brett) Matthews, Patricia Holtz, and Cynthia (Ronald) Planeaux, 9 grandchildren, Brad (Lauren) Miller, Allison (Jeremy) Kilburn, Molly, Craig, and Corey Williamson, Christian and Madison Matthews, Jenna and Jillian Planeaux, and two great granddaughters, Annalise and Nora. He is also survived by his brothers, Paul (Ellen), John (Charlene), Art (Mary Ann), Tom (Linda), and sisters Helen (Barry) Blank, and Rita Heck. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church, c/o the Grow Fund, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or to Bishop Brossart High School, 4 Grove St., Alexandria, KY 41001. Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
