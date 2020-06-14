Anthony J. Brandner
Fort Wright - Fort Wright--72, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 12, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tony was preceded in death by his dear parents, Joseph and Veronica (Averdick) Brandner as well as his brother Donald and sister Ann Brandner. He will be especially missed by his devoted wife of 42 years, Myra (Lemker), his son Adam and daughter-in-law Alex, as well as two grandchildren, Marcus and Lizzie. Additionally, Tony leaves his brothers Philip (Susan) and Robert (Martie) and sisters Veronica Mitchell and Nell Brandner as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Tony, likewise, will be remembered and missed by numerous friends. Next to his love of family, Tony would most like to be remembered for his devotion to country as a United States Marine. A true patriot, he served proudly in Vietnam with the Delta 1/5 earning a Purple Heart and Vietnam Service Medal as well as the Presidential Unit Citation. A Covington Catholic graduate, Tony furthered his education earning degrees in Business Administration and Industrial Psychology from Northern Kentucky University. He continued to pursue his education at the Army Ammunition School in Savanna, Illinois. His service In-Country as well as his higher education prepared him well for his 31 years of Federal Service as a quality assurance specialist with the United States government. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at St. Agnes Church, Fort Wright, with visitation from 9:30-11:30 a.m., followed immediately by Mass of Christian Burial. Internment with full military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, Fort Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make a contribution in Tony's memory may do so by donating to The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at : www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Fort Wright - Fort Wright--72, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 12, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tony was preceded in death by his dear parents, Joseph and Veronica (Averdick) Brandner as well as his brother Donald and sister Ann Brandner. He will be especially missed by his devoted wife of 42 years, Myra (Lemker), his son Adam and daughter-in-law Alex, as well as two grandchildren, Marcus and Lizzie. Additionally, Tony leaves his brothers Philip (Susan) and Robert (Martie) and sisters Veronica Mitchell and Nell Brandner as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Tony, likewise, will be remembered and missed by numerous friends. Next to his love of family, Tony would most like to be remembered for his devotion to country as a United States Marine. A true patriot, he served proudly in Vietnam with the Delta 1/5 earning a Purple Heart and Vietnam Service Medal as well as the Presidential Unit Citation. A Covington Catholic graduate, Tony furthered his education earning degrees in Business Administration and Industrial Psychology from Northern Kentucky University. He continued to pursue his education at the Army Ammunition School in Savanna, Illinois. His service In-Country as well as his higher education prepared him well for his 31 years of Federal Service as a quality assurance specialist with the United States government. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at St. Agnes Church, Fort Wright, with visitation from 9:30-11:30 a.m., followed immediately by Mass of Christian Burial. Internment with full military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, Fort Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make a contribution in Tony's memory may do so by donating to The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at : www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.