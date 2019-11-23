|
Anthony J. Mastriani, Jr.
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Elizabeth Mastriani (nee Mancyk) for 48 years. Devoted father of Anthony F. Mastriani and Maria G. (Paul) Hicks. Loving grandfather of Kyle and Lilly Hicks. Anthony passed away November 22, 2019 at age 72. Visitation to be at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd., Finneytown, 45224, Wednesday November 27 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Vivian Church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019