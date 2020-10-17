1/
Anthony J. Uecker Jr.
Anthony J. Uecker Jr.

Goshen - beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Kreiner), loving father of Linda (Nathan) Gillian, Mary (Ken) Watson, Dawn (Jeff) Bruenderman, Dennis (the late Joyce), Jude, Scott (Cindy), Karen and Glenn (Amy) Uecker, devoted grandfather of 21 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by siblings; Ruth Teetor, Ceil Frank, Joan Smith, Lou, Gene and James Uecker. Passed Oct. 10, 202, age 90, Korean U.S. Army Veteran. Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial with public service in Spring 2021 due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.evansfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
