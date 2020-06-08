Anthony Jacob "Fritz" White
Alexandria, KY - Anthony Jacob "Fritz" White, age 68, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Cold Spring Transitional Care in Cold Spring, KY. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Alexandria and retired from Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky. Fritz was a car enthusiast, a great singer, and enjoyed spending time with his family. His father, Anthony Peter Kramer and step-father, Edward White, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, of 32 years, Charlene "Char" Holmes White; children, Matthew White, Sean White, Christina Wehry, and Catrina "Catie" White; mother, Armella "Rusty" White; siblings, James White (Donna), Paul White (Laura), and Lisa Moser (Bob); and grandchildren, Jacob List, Tatiana White, Amelia White, and Ira White. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with a memorial mass beginning at 12 noon at St. Mary of the Assumption, 8246 E. Main St., Alexandria, KY 41001. Entombment will be at St. Stephens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Mary's of the Assumption Building Fund. Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, KY is assisting the family. To get directions, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit, www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.