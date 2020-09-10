Anthony James "AJ" Kesman
Surprise, AZ - Anthony James "AJ" Kesman passed away peacefully Monday, September 7th, 2020 at the age of 76 at his home in Surprise, AZ (formerly of Cincinnati, OH). AJ was born in Illinois in 1944 and served in the US Navy with later careers in Information Technology, Real Estate, and Auctioneering. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Kohn Kesman; daughters Mary Kesman Whited (Matthew), Bonnie Kesman Cornell (Tony), and Alexandra Kesman; grandchildren Jacob and Joey Cornell, Anneliese, Max and Olivia Whited; and dear relatives; and preceded in death by his parents Martha and Anton Kesman. Arrangements provided by Abel Funeral Services, Phoenix, AZ. Memorial contributions are requested to TheScratchingPost.Org