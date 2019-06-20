|
|
Anthony L. Eichhorn, Sr.
Cincinnati - Anthony L. Eichhorn Sr. Beloved husband of Sue Eichhorn (nee Feis) for 51 years. Loving father of Anthony L. Jr. and Edward (Donna) Eichhorn. Devoted grandfather of Erin (Nathan) Kraft and great grandfather of Riley, Luke and Graham. Dear brother of Harland (Della) Eichhorn, Alice (the late Joe) Chaney, Bernard (Nancy) Eichhorn, Joseph (Diane) Eichhorn, the late Albert (Esther) Eichhorn, Margaret (Junior) Ambrose and Helen (John) Wheatley. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 75 years of age. Visitation at B.J. Meyer Sons Memorial Center, 4841 Glenway Ave., on SATURDAY from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave., at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to Pregnancy Center West, 4900 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 20, 2019