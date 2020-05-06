Anthony Orth



Alexandria - Anthony "Tony" Orth passed away at his home where he had lived for the past 86 years with his family by his side on May 1st, 2020. Nothing was more important to him than his family, farm and friends. He was married to Ruthie (Kremer) Orth and had just celebrated their 60th anniversary on April 30, 2020. Together, they raised their 8 children on the farm and enjoyed the luxury of country living and the wide opened spaces.



He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony "Johnny" Orth. His parents, Barbara (Schadler) and Fidel Orth, brother Carl Orth, sisters; Sister Mary Francello and Sister Mary Wilfried SND. He is survived by Diane (Tim) Bertram, Ben and Emily, Lydia Lucas and Julia Bertram, Katie (Ben) Nora and Claire Kramer and Jake Bertram. Jerry (Tara) Orth, Brittani and Patrick, Dixie and Emerie Lauer, Morgan, Augustus and Caleb Orth. Barb (Jeff) Schweitzer, Samantha, Caleb, Zane and Karson Reeder, Randi Schweitzer and fiancé Todd Puckett. Mike (Cheryl) Aaron, Emily and Isabelle Orth. Fran (Jim), JC and Cole Racke. Pete (Heather) Cody, Haley, Paige and Mason Orth. Ann (Andy), Cecilia and Johnathan Reynolds.



He was a life long member of St. Mary's Church having left Alexandria only to serve in the Army in Germany for 18 months. He was a Union Carpenter and retired from there only to spend the rest of his life as a farmer.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Blue Grass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042 or Sisters of Notre Dame, 16010 Dixie Hwy, Covington, KY 41011.



Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at 11am. It will be live streamed on St. Mary's, Alexandria, KY Facebook page. Services will be private for the family and burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store