Antoinette Bader
Southgate - Antoinette Durkin Bader, 79, of Southgate, KY, passed away on September 23, 2020 at University Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Toni was a graduate of Our Lady of Providence High School. Toni was a Cosmetologist for 50 years and a Teacher for 20 years with Hair By Design College. Toni also worked as a Paralegal for Rendix, Fricolie,and Dennis. She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Mildred Durkin, and her son, Anthony Aldo Bader. Toni is survived by her husband of 52 years, Harry Bader, her daughter, Taria Antoinette Bader, and her grandson, Tyler Anthony Bader. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Therese Church in Southgate, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. Therese Church. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Entombment will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of DME, 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, Ky 41073. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
.