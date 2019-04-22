Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
2832 Rosebud Dr
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
2832 Rosebud Dr
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Louderback, Antoinette (nee Neumeister), devoted wife of the late Clarence "Clancy" Louderback, loving mother of Patricia (the late Ron) Sturgill, Gary (Jan) Louderback, Pamela (Mike) Hess, cherished grandmother of Elizabeth (Jordan) Lolley, Emily (Michael) Wahl, Joseph Louderback, Margaret (Kevin) Ptacek, Kuan Li Sturgill, Antoinette, Grace and Katherine Louderback. Dear sister of Anna Marie Schardt, the late Larry, Paul, Anthony Neumeister and Helen Zernich. Died April 17, 2019 at the age of 91. Visitation Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2832 Rosebud Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Remembrances may be made to , P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 22, 2019
