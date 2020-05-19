Antoinette "Toni" Mary Lockwood
Colerain Twp. - LOCKWOOD
Antoinette "Toni" Mary (nee Lipps); Beloved wife of Thomas H. Lockwood. Devoted mother of Greg (Valeria Morales), Julie (Francesco) Grande, Sarah (Jeff) Froelicher, Regina Lockwood and Beth Lockwood. Loving grandmother of Ethan Froelicher, Alainah Froelicher and Ella Grande. Sister of Tom (Jane) Lipps, Warren (late Peggy) Lipps, Rita (Tom) Rusche, Marie Snowden, Marian (Tom) Wagner, Jerry (Patty) Lipps, Jeanne (Don) Rieskamp and the late Lenny Lipps. Sister-in-law of Eileen Lipps. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 71. Resident of Colerain Twp. Toni was a member of The St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. John the Baptist Church, and The Down Syndrome Society of Greater Cincinnati. She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, photography and writing poems. She loved her family and especially caring for her grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. (45252) on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11AM. Donations may be sent to St. John the Baptist Church or The Down Syndrome Society of Greater Cincinnati. Due to the COVID-19, if you are not feeling well or have a compromised immune system, we strongly encourage you to sign the online guestbook for the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 24, 2020.