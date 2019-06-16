|
Antoinette "Toni" West
Amelia - Antoinette "Toni" West (nee Bianchi) passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born December 20, 1946, Toni graduated from Amelia High School in 1964, the Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio in 1968 and then spent her career working for AEP in Columbus, Ohio. Toni returned to Clermont County when she retired and founded the Southwest Ohio Doberman Rescue (aka "Peyton's Place") in 2001 after rescuing her first Dobie, Peyton. Through her mission and with the help of countless volunteers over the years, she found nearly 1,000 Dobermans new loving homes. Her life-long love for all animals and passion for Dobermans, coupled with her keen intuition and a strong sense of advocacy, made a huge impact. In 2012 she fulfilled a life-long dream of owning a horse, Rio. Riding and caring for Rio brought Toni much joy, as did her friendships with the "Barn Ladies" at Bridle Path Stables. She was a member of the Doberman Pinscher Club of America and the Rocky Mountain Horse Association. Toni loved dogs, horses, cars, boating, photography, drawing, art and music, and was an amazing cook. Toni was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 40 years Mike; her parents Anthony and Charlotte Bianchi; grandparents Ambrogio and Luisa Bianchi, Elmer and Anna Chandonia. She is survived by her step-sons Scott West, Adam West, and their significant others and children; aunts and uncle Rosina Bianchi Rouse, Jim Rouse, Mary Bianchi; cousins Ann Rouse Lynn, Marco Bianchi, Mary Rouse, Mike Bianchi, Janet Rouse and their spouses and children; her horse Rio; her dogs Oliver, Nim, Chloe, and Andy, and many friends. Toni was loved by all and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Toni's honor can be made to Special Needs Dobermans at www.doberman911.org or 144 Road 2776, Aztec, NM 87410 or at or P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, June 22 from 9:30-11: 30 am at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia, followed by burial at Mount Moriah Cemetery.
