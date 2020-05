Antonio CiarlaCincinnati - Ciarla, Antonio "Tony", devoted husband of the late Giovanna (Nee Salvatorelli) Ciarla, loving father of Patrick (Kathy) Ciarla, cherished grandfather of Anthony, Nick and Annie. Dear brother of Nandella Ciarla. Brother-in-law of Maria (the late Dominic) Fiorito. Passed away May 27, 2020 at the age of 91. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com