Antonio Ciarla
Antonio Ciarla

Cincinnati - Ciarla, Antonio "Tony", devoted husband of the late Giovanna (Nee Salvatorelli) Ciarla, loving father of Patrick (Kathy) Ciarla, cherished grandfather of Anthony, Nick and Annie. Dear brother of Nandella Ciarla. Brother-in-law of Maria (the late Dominic) Fiorito. Passed away May 27, 2020 at the age of 91. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
