Antonio "Tony" Cipollone
Erlanger - Cipollone, Tony, 65, of Erlanger, Ky, passed away at his home on June 29,2020. He is preceded by his Father Joseph Cipollone, Brothers; Joseph M. Cipollone, and Phillip J. Cipollone. Tony is survived by his Mother; Anna Cipollone of Cincinnati, Sisters; Victoria A. Cipollone, Catherine A. Cipollone, Joanna M. Hoctor all of Cincinnati. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Private memorial. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.