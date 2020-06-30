Or Copy this URL to Share

Antonio "Tony" Cipollone



Erlanger - Cipollone, Tony, 65, of Erlanger, Ky, passed away at his home on June 29,2020. He is preceded by his Father Joseph Cipollone, Brothers; Joseph M. Cipollone, and Phillip J. Cipollone. Tony is survived by his Mother; Anna Cipollone of Cincinnati, Sisters; Victoria A. Cipollone, Catherine A. Cipollone, Joanna M. Hoctor all of Cincinnati. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Private memorial. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.









