Antonio "Tony" Cipollone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio "Tony" Cipollone

Erlanger - Cipollone, Tony, 65, of Erlanger, Ky, passed away at his home on June 29,2020. He is preceded by his Father Joseph Cipollone, Brothers; Joseph M. Cipollone, and Phillip J. Cipollone. Tony is survived by his Mother; Anna Cipollone of Cincinnati, Sisters; Victoria A. Cipollone, Catherine A. Cipollone, Joanna M. Hoctor all of Cincinnati. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Private memorial. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved