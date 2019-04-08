|
|
April Seaman
West Union Formerly of Northern Kentucky - April Lynn (Ellis) Seaman, age 56, of West Union, Ohio, formerly of Northern Kentucky, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born to the late Arthur and Wanda Ellis on July 14, 1962. April had previously worked as a secretary for Palm Beach and Nitro Lawn Care and as a teacher for her family's daycare. Throughout her life she enjoyed crafting, gardening and her pets but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Matthew Cogswell. April is survived by her husband of 10 years, Raymond "Ray" Seaman Sr.; son, Mickey Cogswell, step-children, Raymond Seaman Jr., Cassandra Sparrow (Justin) and Kaylan Seaman; siblings, Alisha Blocker (Rick) and Stephen Ellis (Anna); grandchildren, Loralei, Kaiser, Kayden and Dallas; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Frances, Kayla, Alexis, Angel, AJ and Aidan. A visitation for April will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10AM until the time of the Funeral Service, 12PM, at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence. Interment will immediately follow at Burlington Cemetery. Memorial donations in April's honor are suggested to the family in C/O Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home Florence, 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence for the family or to view the Celebration of Life tribute video, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019