Arabelle Crank "Belle" Turner
Arabelle "Belle" Crank Turner

Alexandria -

Arabelle "Belle" (Cole) Crank Turner, age 78, of Erlanger KY, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family, July 10, 2020. A mother of two, she was a homemaker, up until the passing of her husband Charlie Crank, after which she started a small business. She found joy in helping raise her granddaughter and being with her family. Belle later married Wilgus Turner, gaining several stepchildren. She was a loving and beloved wife, mother and grandmother. A God-fearing Christian woman, actively involved with her church and church family at Charity Tabernacle in Newport, KY.

Preceded in death by parents; Ned and Cali (Niece) Cole, 1st husband; Charlie Crank, 2nd husband; Wilgus Turner, son; Charles Crank, siblings; Matt, Viola (Eaton), Woodrow, Velma Cole, stepchildren Betty (Vince) Nola. Survived by her daughter; Dorothy (Ron) Pettit, granddaughter; Sarah Monday, siblings; Ralph, Leon, Darrell, Vernie Cole, Vernetta (Robert) Bartholomew, Lynn (Clark) Miller, brother in law; Cellis Eaton, stepchildren; Anna (Virgil) Lyon & J. C. (Helen) Turner, and many family members.

Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home, Wednesday, July 15th at 10am-12pm, 10759 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow at Alexandria Cemetery, 7 Spillman Drive, Alexandria, KY 41001. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
