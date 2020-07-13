Arabelle "Belle" Crank TurnerAlexandria -Arabelle "Belle" (Cole) Crank Turner, age 78, of Erlanger KY, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family, July 10, 2020. A mother of two, she was a homemaker, up until the passing of her husband Charlie Crank, after which she started a small business. She found joy in helping raise her granddaughter and being with her family. Belle later married Wilgus Turner, gaining several stepchildren. She was a loving and beloved wife, mother and grandmother. A God-fearing Christian woman, actively involved with her church and church family at Charity Tabernacle in Newport, KY.Preceded in death by parents; Ned and Cali (Niece) Cole, 1st husband; Charlie Crank, 2nd husband; Wilgus Turner, son; Charles Crank, siblings; Matt, Viola (Eaton), Woodrow, Velma Cole, stepchildren Betty (Vince) Nola. Survived by her daughter; Dorothy (Ron) Pettit, granddaughter; Sarah Monday, siblings; Ralph, Leon, Darrell, Vernie Cole, Vernetta (Robert) Bartholomew, Lynn (Clark) Miller, brother in law; Cellis Eaton, stepchildren; Anna (Virgil) Lyon & J. C. (Helen) Turner, and many family members.Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home, Wednesday, July 15th at 10am-12pm, 10759 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow at Alexandria Cemetery, 7 Spillman Drive, Alexandria, KY 41001. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.