Archie R. Jones
Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 51 years of Sharon (Huddleston) Jones. Loving father of Pamela (Kenneth) Webb, Jessie Jones and the late Archie Raymond Jones, Jr. Devoted grandfather of Daniel Webb, Duncan Webb, Kevin Jones, Samantha Jones, Nicholas Jones and Jonathon Freeman. Great-grandfather of Savanna Jones. Dear brother of Lindell Jones, Kenneth Jones, Velma Hall, Julia Tucker, Loraine Helton and the late Viola Williams, Ed Jones, Marshall Jones, Ancil Jones and Gorman Jones. Son of the late Marshall Jones and Emma (Morgan) Jones. Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Sunday, August 18, 2019 age 69 years. Visitation Thursday, August 22 from 5 pm until time of funeral services at 7 pm at Asbury Tabernacle Church, 11 E. McMillan St. (Clifton). Visitation will also be held on Saturday, August 24 from 10 am until time of funeral services at 12 Noon at Croley Funeral Home, 103 S. 2nd Street Williamsburg, Ky 40769. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury Tabernacle Church, 11 E. McMillan Street. Cincinnati, Ohio 45219.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019