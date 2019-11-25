|
|
Archie W. Newman, Jr.
Cold Spring - Archie W. Newman, Jr. age 81 of Cold Spring, KY passed away on November 19, 2019 in Okeechobee, Florida. He had worked for many years at Gibson Greeting Card as a Printer. After that he operated with Jerome, his brother, the Alexandria Parkview Market. He also was an Usher at Riverfront stadium and worked at Cincinnati Auto Auction as a driver. Archie was a member at St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, KY. He was a Navy Veteran who loved to fish and was an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dixie Lee Steinman; Archie is survived by his Brothers, Jerome Allen Newman (Vicki) and James J. Newman; 3 Nieces & 4 Nephews. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 10 am until the Catholic Blessing at 12 pm. An Honor Guard service and Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019