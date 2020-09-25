Ardell BrandenburgAlexandria - Ardell Brandenburg, 85, of Alexandria, KY, formerly of Grants Lick, KY passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY on September 25th, 2020. He was the son of Amos and Gertrude (Fugate) Brandenburg. He was a member of Grants Lick Baptist Church. He had retired from CG & E. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed coon hunting with his dogs. He loved playing golf with his friends but his first love was his family and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty (Leap) Brandenburg. Son: Randy Brandenburg and daughter, Kelly Sue (Chris) Woodyard. Brother; Amos Brandenburg. Along with 6 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Grants Lick Baptist Church on Monday, September 28th, 2020 from 11am-1pm. Service will be held at the church at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Peach Grove Cemetery. ***Masks are mandatory to attend*** Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.