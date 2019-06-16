Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-9009
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Ardell Loomer Obituary
Ardell Loomer

Crestview Hills - Ardell Phyllis Loomer, age 85, of Crestview Hills, KY passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was born the daughter of the late Matthew and Priscilla (Verhey) Harmsen on September 14, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI. Ardell was a member of the Richwood Presbyterian Church. She strongly valued her education, having graduated from University of Minnesota, Milwaukee County General Hospital School of Nursing, Marquette University, and University of Redlands. Ardell will be remembered most for her love of nursing. She served as a nurse for over 60 years, as director of nursing and as hospital administrator and also at times teaching nursing. Ardell aka "Annie Oakley" liked to deer hunt with her sons and also loved to travel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Arnold and Marcy and brother-in-law, Howard. She is survived by three children, Weston "Wes" Loomer, Blaine (Nancy) Loomer, and Priscilla (Will) Crockett; granddaughter, Hannah Loomer; twin sister, Geraldine Loomans; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Richwood Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Richwood Presbyterian Church, 1070 Richwood Rd, Walton, KY 41094. For directions, to order flowers, leave a condolence message for the family or to view the Celebration of Life video Tribute, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019
