Ardyth Flottman
Villa Hills - Ardyth Flottman (nee: Lahrman) of Villa Hills passed away peacefully in her home on October 3rd at the age of 89. She was born in Northern Kentucky to Ernst and Marcella Lahrman and has been making an impact in her community ever since. Ardyth took on many roles throughout her life, each with tenacity and gusto. She became a concert pianist as a youthful teenager. She received her bachelors from the University of Cincinnati and her masters from Indiana University. Ardyth and her late husband Donald co-chaired the very first Villarama in 1975. She was the President of both the Covington Art Club and the American Women's Business Association. Ardyth owned and operated the travel agency, Travel Consultants, which gave her the opportunity to travel all over the world. Ardyth was always out doing something or going somewhere. She kept up with her grandchildren and great-granchildren's busy schedules, attending all their events, and of course, kept up with her favorite Cincinnati Reds. Ardyth is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Flottman; sister, Laryl Lee Delker; daughter, Diana Lee Flottman and son-in-law, Michael Woods. She is survived by, daughter, Donna Carol Woods; sister, Layne "Bitsy" McHugh; grandchildren, Michelle Woods, Matthew (Erika) Woods; great-grandchildren Jacek and Luna and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY on Sunday, October 6th from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY, followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 5, 2019