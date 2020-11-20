Arlene D. Klosterman
Springdale - (nee Meyer), preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years William C. Klosterman; loving mother of Karen (Phil) Wilkes, William (Maureen) Klosterman, Jr., Mary Beth (Jay) Henning, and the late Stephen Klosterman, M.D.; dear grandma of Matthew Wilkes, Allison (Chuck) Johnson, Claire Wilkes, and Stephanie, Christina, and Jason Henning; and sister of Janet Morgan. Passed away on November 15, 2020 at the age of 84. A private funeral service will be held for family members, with burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Gabriel Church, 48 W Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246. See vorhisandryan.com