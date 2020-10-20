Arlene M. Stewart
Arlene (Hennecke )Stewart , wife of the late Raymond Stewart, beloved mother of Robert (Barb) and Jodi (Dave), sister and best friend of Muriel (late Joe) Cook. Survived by 5 grandchildren Bret, Lauren (Blake), Nick, Zack (Kristen), Holly and 2 great-grandchildren Brayden and Mackenzie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Arlene was devoted to her family and her faith and a longtime member of St Dominic parish. Mass of Christian burial Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church in Delhi. Social distancing and masks are required at Mass. Celebration of Life to follow at The Farm- 239 Anderson Ferry Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Dominic Education Fund or Hospice of Cincinnati
