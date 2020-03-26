Services
CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI
2961 MADISON ROAD
Cincinnati, OH 45209
(513) 731-1944
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
3105 Madison Rd.
Oakley, OH
Arlene R. Lange

Arlene R. Lange Obituary
Arlene R. Lange

Beloved sister of Rosemary Reeder. Dear aunt of Barbara (Tom) Stevic, Robert Reeder, Nancy Reeder, Deborah (James) Raymond, and Donna (Gary) Ball. Great aunt to Thomas, Christopher, and Joesph Laub, Robert Ball, Samantha Schibi, Jennifer Pauley, and Lisa Crespo.

Passed away March 25, 2020 at age 96. Private visitation will be held for immediate family. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 30th at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 3105 Madison Rd., Oakley at 10:30 AM . Clepper-Kelsch Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
