Whitewater Township - Arlene M. Redden (nee Boggs), 67, May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Howard A. Redden, devoted mother of Jeffrey Albert (Sarah), Mark Allen (Mandy) & the late Michael Howard Redden, loving grandmother of Seth Allen (Sophia), Chloe Michelle, Aubrey Jo, Lucas Allen & Sophie Marie, gr. grandmother of 1 yet to be born, beloved daughter of the late Grace Arlene (nee Pearson) & Forster "Red" Boggs , dear sister of Colleen Beth Breeding (Dave), also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, gr. nieces & nephews, gr. gr. nieces & nephews. Visitation Thurs., May 23, 6-9 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002 where the services will be held Fri., May 24, at 11 AM. Memorials, if so desired to Queen City Hospice, c/o the funeral home. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019