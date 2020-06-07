Or Copy this URL to Share

Crawford, Arlo D., age 85, beloved husband of the late Marcia J. Crawford (nee Macke), passed away June 6, 2020. He was a proud longtime employee of the Castellini Company. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison, Ohio. Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home also assisting with the arrangements.









