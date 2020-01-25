|
Armilla Shuttlesworth
Cincinnati - Shuttlesworth, Armilla loving mother of Edward Shuttlesworth and Denise Shuttlesworth-Myers (Ricardo). Passed Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Age 92 years. Funeral Service were on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Allen Temple AME Church, 7030 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45237. . Visitation Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9:30 AM- until 11:00 AM at Allen Temple AME Church with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority presentation "Ivy Beyond the Wall". Services have been held. Burial was at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Oh. Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020