Arnold Henegar
Oxford - Arnold "Arnie" Henegar, beloved husband of the late Patricia C. (nee Meyer) Henegar. Devoted father of Mark (Peggy) Henegar, Cheryl Reynolds, Karen (Don) Kasten and Mike (Nancy) Henegar. Loving grandfather of Tony (Kristin) Henegar, Angie (Matt) Zettler, Lisa (Brian) Jones, Joey (Christi) Heneger, Donna (Dan) Hooper, Melissa (David) Steigerwald, Gina (Shawn) Tingley, Kim (Donald) Taylor, Glenn (Beth) Leslie, Jamie (Matt) Clark, Michelle (Michael) Sullivan, Nathan Henegar, Adam (Sara) Henegar, Tracy (Roye) Moser and Alex Henegar. Also survived by his sister Eva Hale and 35 great grandchildren. Arnie passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Saturday (Feb 9) from 10am until time of funeral service at 1pm. Burial will take place at Reily Cemetery on Monday (Feb. 11) at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Hands Food Pantry, 2143 Millville Oxford Road Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019