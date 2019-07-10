Resources
Arnold Herald


1944 - 2019
Arnold Herald Obituary
Arnold Herald

Florence - 75 of Florence, Kentucky passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. He served in the United States Army, in Vietnam, during the Vietnam Era. Later retiring from the United States Air Force. Arnold is survived by his brothers Kelly Herald Jr., Donald Herald, Ronald Herald and Gary Herald; sisters Delsi Mae Stevens, Wanda Bole, Carol Russell and Sharon Rece; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Bernadine Herald and sons Kelly Herald and John Warner. A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 11 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 1 P.M. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral. Please visit www.floralhillsmemeorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 10 to July 11, 2019
