Arnold "Moose" Morelli



Cincinnati - Arnold ("Moose") Morelli, a resident of Mariemont, Ohio for 51 years, died October 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 62 years of Gloria (Keyes) Morelli, who preceded him in death 10 months ago, devoted father of Michael (Shannon) Morelli and Lisa (Paul) Mulvany, and cherished grandfather of Keegan Zopito and Josephina Bridget Morelli. He was the son of the late Zopito and Josephine Morelli, brother of Edward Morelli (deceased) and Mary Jo (Morelli) Davis, uncle of Sally and Bill (Jessie) Davis, great uncle to Emmet Winter. Born in Cincinnati on June 28, 1928, he graduated from Withrow High School and the University of Cincinnati, where he received a B.A. in Political Science in 1951. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Omicron Delta Kappa, and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He received his LLB from Harvard Law School in 1955 after serving in the Korean conflict. During school vacations he worked on a fire suppression crew in Yosemite, California, and then as a smoke jumper in the state of Washington where he said he was "pushed" eight times. He brought his bride to Cincinnati in 1957 and joined Paxton & Seasongood, then became an Assistant U.S. Attorney and First Assistant U.S. Attorney in 1962. He practiced law with Bauer, Morelli and Heyd for 30 years, specializing in litigation. He will be remembered for several high profile cases and as co-counsel on the Cincinnati Crime Study Committee in 1966. In 1983 Arnold placed number six of the area's top lawyers according to Cincinnati Magazine. He lectured at University of Cincinnati's Law School and Chase Law School. He was a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the American Board of Trial Lawyers, and was included in the Best Lawyers in America, the National Directory of Criminal Lawyers, and Who's Who in Law. From 1972-1976 he served on the Mariemont Board of Education. His hobbies were reading history, watching football, and traveling the globe with Gloria. When in town they seldom missed CSO, Ballet, and theater performances or the latest films. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery will be private. Kindly direct any memorials to the Cincinnati Ballet, 1555 Central Parkway, 45214 or to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, 1241 Elm Street, 45202.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store