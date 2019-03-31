|
Arnold Williams
Bridgetown - Arnold R. "Arnie" Williams, 68, Mar. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice C. Williams (nee White), devoted father of Timothy L. (Lisa) & Lee A. (Karen) Williams & Valerie L. Fortman (Louis), loving grandfather of Aidan, Caitlin & Keeley; Angela & the late Lee; Austin & Alex, beloved son of the late Drucilla (nee Gross) & James Williams & dear brother of Rosetta Short (Larry), Freda Holmes & James W. Williams (Marlene). Arnold was a US Army Infantry veteran of Vietnam Era, had a career as General Manager of Andy's Glass/EJ Robinson Glass, & loved golf, bowling, fishing & softball. His memberships included St. Peter & St. Paul UCC, Cheviot Firemans Assn. & Cheviot Eagles. Visitation Sat., Apr. 6, 9 AM until time of services at 11 AM at Gump-Holt Funeral Home, 3440 Glenmore, Cheviot. Memorials, if so desired, to Melanoma Research Foundation on Facebook or www.melanoma.org,or to charity of donor's choice. gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019