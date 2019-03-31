Services
GUMP HOLT FUNERAL HOME
3440 GLENMORE AVE
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-0690
For more information about
Arnold Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gump-Holt Funeral Home
3440 Glenmore
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Gump-Holt Funeral Home
3440 Glenmore
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Williams

Obituary Condolences

Arnold Williams Obituary
Arnold Williams

Bridgetown - Arnold R. "Arnie" Williams, 68, Mar. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice C. Williams (nee White), devoted father of Timothy L. (Lisa) & Lee A. (Karen) Williams & Valerie L. Fortman (Louis), loving grandfather of Aidan, Caitlin & Keeley; Angela & the late Lee; Austin & Alex, beloved son of the late Drucilla (nee Gross) & James Williams & dear brother of Rosetta Short (Larry), Freda Holmes & James W. Williams (Marlene). Arnold was a US Army Infantry veteran of Vietnam Era, had a career as General Manager of Andy's Glass/EJ Robinson Glass, & loved golf, bowling, fishing & softball. His memberships included St. Peter & St. Paul UCC, Cheviot Firemans Assn. & Cheviot Eagles. Visitation Sat., Apr. 6, 9 AM until time of services at 11 AM at Gump-Holt Funeral Home, 3440 Glenmore, Cheviot. Memorials, if so desired, to Melanoma Research Foundation on Facebook or www.melanoma.org,or to charity of donor's choice. gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now