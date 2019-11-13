Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Arthur A. McDaniel Obituary
Arthur A. McDaniel beloved husband of Janet L. McDaniel (nee Schulte) devoted father of Kimberly A. (Eric) Keef, Julie L. "Jae" (Michael) Liles, and Andrea M. (Erik) Werner, dear grandfather of Benjamin (Rachel), Cody, Jared, Caitlin, Haley, Sydney (Remi), and Conner, great-grandfather of Douglas, Sadie, Raven, and Henry, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died Nov. 13, 2019. Age 84 years. Residence Highland Heights, KY, formerly of Mt. Washington. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., on Mon. Nov. 18, at 9:30 AM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sun. from 6-8 PM. Memorials to St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood, KY. Art was a member of St. Rose Church for 52 years.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
