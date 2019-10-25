Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist
9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd
West Chester, OH
Arthur Charles Losekamp Obituary
Arthur Charles Losekamp

West Chester - Arthur Charles Losekamp, 89, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Donnellon Losekamp for over 63 years. Devoted father of Mary Pat (Keith) Kanalas, Paula (Bobby) Hochman, Linda Applegate, Sharon (Dennis) Stewart, Artie (Renee) Losekamp, Debbie (Jeff) Schlensker, Andy (Sarah) Losekamp, and Christy (Mike) Duhme. Loving grandpa of Erik (Laura), Keith (Melissa) Kanalas, Gene, Brandon (Anabel) Crow, Jessica (Dan) Desch, Dennis, Jaclyn Stewart, Jamie, Ryan Losekamp, Casey (Kayla), Kyle (Lauren), Tyler Schlensker, Corey (Halley), Matthew, Elizabeth Losekamp, Devin, Cole Duhme and preceded in death by another special grandson, Anthony Stewart. Loving Great-Grandpa of Meara, Nate, Emma, Ryan, Reese Kanalas, Cameron, Keiran Crow, Sophia, Phoebe, Luke Desch, Kane, Trista, Tamaira Stewart, Jaelyn Huntley, Delainey, Archie, Theo, Dean, Rhett, Crew Schlensker, Julian, Aiden and Jackson Losekamp. Survived by sisters, Donna (Bob) Fallon, JoAnn Losekamp, sisters-in-law Judy Donnellon, Betty Losekamp and Kathy Losekamp and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Art served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Art retired from General Electric where he was an aircraft engine specialist. He was an avid bowler and is in the Cincinnati Bowling Hall of Fame and Senior Olympic Hall of Fame. He ran several bowling leagues and coached youth bowling for many years. He also retired from his own bowling trophy business. Art was a member of St. John Catholic Church in West Chester. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 Tuesday, October 29 from 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd, West Chester, OH 45069 on Wednesday, October 30 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
