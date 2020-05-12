85, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020. Arthur was a loving brother, father, grandfather and friend. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Arthur was a big UK basketball fan and was known to always have a smile on his face which earned him the nickname "Sonny". Arthur is preceded in death by his parents John and Bethel Holland; his siblings, Willie J. Holland, Patty Feeback, Paul 'Peanut' Holland, Dudley Mason Holland, Edith Dale, and his former wife Kathleen Cox. He is survived by his children, Carol Morgan (Bill), Tim Holland (Kari), Ken Holland (Patty), Doug Holland (Andrea); 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; his siblings Dolly Ritchie, Elsie Earlywine, Jean Whley, Elizabeth Tincher and Sue Caskey. A private family service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home with the burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be left at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to be servicing the Holland Family at this time.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 12 to May 14, 2020.