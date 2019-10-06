Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson Senior Center,
7970 Beechmont Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Arthur Edgar Seibert

Arthur Edgar Seibert Obituary
Arthur Edgar Seibert passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 87. He leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Vivian Merten Seibert, and his children Paul Seibert, Todd (Tracey) Seibert, and the late Michael Dean Seibert; stepchildren Karalee (Jim) Brookie, Julia (George) Wadih, Hank (Emma) Huggins, and Jana ( Scott) Strader. He was preceded in death by siblings Earl (Shirley) Seibert, Harry (Betty) Seibert, and Audrey ( Roy) Hughes. He was a grandfather to 25 children and 8 great grandchildren.

Arthur, known by friends and family as "Art" was a veteran of the Korean War. He served as the President of the Anderson Hills Kiwanis and his passion for sports led him to help start the Kiwanis basketball program. He enjoyed playing and organizing tennis matches in his free time, and cheering for his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati. One could most often find Art at the Lunken tennis courts or tending to the beautiful array of flowers in his yard. He will be missed dearly by all the lives he touched in his many years of life.

A Memorial Reception / Visitation celebrating Art's life will be held on November 9th from 1pm to 4pm at the Anderson Senior Center, 7970 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45255. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kyle Plush Answer the Call Foundation, P.O. Box 30424, Cincinnati, OH 45230.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
