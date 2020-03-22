Services
Monfort Heights - Arthur F. Atkinson. Beloved husband of Mary Poll Atkinson and the late Ellen Mae Atkinson. Devoted father of Christine (Jim) McMichael, Steve (Beverly) Atkinson, Rhonda (Mike) Toth, Danny Atkinson, the late John Atkinson, and Artie (Crystal) Atkinson. Loving step-father of Kathy Cobble, Mary Beth (Chet) Chotkowski, and Pam (Jeff) Burdick. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Arthur passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Past Master of the Masonic Lodge #762 (Western Hills). Member of the Scottish Rite of Cincinnati. He touched so many people's hearts and will be missed by many. Services will be private but a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Interment at St. Joseph New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 22 to Apr. 1, 2020
