Arthur "Art" Fowler
Independence - Arthur "Art" Fowler, age 79, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY. He worked the majority of his career as a Teamster truck driver, although he also enjoyed owning his own semi. He was formerly employed by B&O Railroad and Greenline Bus Company. He owned Art Fowler Texaco Service on Taylor Mill Road at age 28. Art joined the Marines at age 19, where he was honorably discharged a few months later because of a hearing impairment. Art was a Deacon at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, a Kentucky Colonel, a 32nd degree Mason, and a member of the Scottish Rite. Art always greeted people with his infamous, firm handshake. He enjoyed car shows, Nascar, bowling, boating, riding motorcycles, and listening to Elvis music. He loved his family and the Lord with all his heart, and is now residing in Heaven. Art was the beloved husband of Peggy Powers Fowler (59 years), loving father of Sheri Drake (Bob) and Lynda Schunder (Joseph), grandfather of Nicholas Drake (Megan) and Sydney Schunder, and great-grandfather of Lucas Drake and Landen Drake. He is also survived by brother, Donald Fowler, and sisters Norma Fowler and Wanda Perry. Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. Interment will be at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, KY. Memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church or St. Elizabeth Hospice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019