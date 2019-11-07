Resources
Arthur Hovel Obituary
Lakeside Park - Arthur Elmer Hovel, 82, of Lakeside Park, KY formerly of Melbourne, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood on November 7, 2019. He worked as an Electricl Engineer for Sturm Electric and Lee Grosser and as a security guard with Cal Crim Security. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church. He volunteered with Families with ASD Autism Center. He was the son of Arthur Joseph and Alberta Julia (nee Schoo) Hovel who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his son; Michael Elbert Hovel and brother; Gerald Hovel. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 62 years, Patricia "Pat" Hovel. Sons; Art (Sarah) Hovel and Marion "Baldy" Meadows. Daughters; Alberta (Chuck) Mellon, Helen (Fred) Foster, Shawnda (Rob) Combs, Julia (Greg) Smith and Peggy (Tim) Wolf as well as 18 Grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1pm-3pm. Service will begin at 3pm. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
