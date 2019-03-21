Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-9009
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Belleview Bottoms Cemetery
Burlington, KY - Arthur Irvin Ranes, age 74, of Burlington, KY passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home. He was born the son of the late Elza and Mary (Houston) Ranes on August 10, 1944 in Burlington, KY. Arthur proudly served his country in the US Army. Arthur attended Refuge Holiness Tabernacle and before his retirement he worked for Tire Treads. He loved taking daily rides on the golf cart with Ruby and working in his garage. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Alfred Ranes. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Ruby Ranes; two children, AJ Ranes and Doris (John) Rector; one grandson, Zachary Myles Lavon; one great-grandson, Zander Myles Lavon; three sisters Elsie Ranes, Mamie Cloyd, and Wilma Ranes. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Funeral services will begin immediately following visitation at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Belleview Bottoms Cemetery. For directions, to order flowers, leave a condolence message for the family or to view the Celebration of Life tribute, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019
