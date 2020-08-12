Arthur J. Chamberlain



Erlanger - Arthur "Art" James Chamberlain, 66, Erlanger passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. Art served his country as a United States Marine and as a pipefitter in civilian life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years Donna (nee Thelen), daughters Lynn (Mike) Whisner, Amy Broughton and Lauren (Brent) Parsley, son Ryan Chamberlain, sister Cindy (Wayne) Cornman, brother Gene "Bo" (Rita) Chamberlain, 8 grandchildren and one on the way, 1 greatgrandchild, nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Art is predeceased by his parents Gene and Helen Chamberlain, brother Richard "Richie" Chamberlain and nephew Brandon Chamberlain. A Gathering of Friends honoring Art's life and legacy will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 PM at American Legion Post 4 in Florence. Military honors will be presented by the United States Marine Corp Honor Guard at 3:00 PM. Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of this proud Marine.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store