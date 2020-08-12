1/1
Arthur J. Chamberlain
Erlanger - Arthur "Art" James Chamberlain, 66, Erlanger passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. Art served his country as a United States Marine and as a pipefitter in civilian life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years Donna (nee Thelen), daughters Lynn (Mike) Whisner, Amy Broughton and Lauren (Brent) Parsley, son Ryan Chamberlain, sister Cindy (Wayne) Cornman, brother Gene "Bo" (Rita) Chamberlain, 8 grandchildren and one on the way, 1 greatgrandchild, nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Art is predeceased by his parents Gene and Helen Chamberlain, brother Richard "Richie" Chamberlain and nephew Brandon Chamberlain. A Gathering of Friends honoring Art's life and legacy will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 PM at American Legion Post 4 in Florence. Military honors will be presented by the United States Marine Corp Honor Guard at 3:00 PM. Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of this proud Marine.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 06:00 PM
American Legion Post 4
AUG
15
Service
03:00 PM
American Legion Post 4
Funeral services provided by
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-2400
