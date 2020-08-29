Arthur John Stagnaro, Jr.
Cincinnati - Arthur John Stagnaro, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home on August 27, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 24, 1937. One of three children of Arthur John Stagnaro and Dorothy Fahey Stagnaro, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Grogan (Jack) and Barbara Beck (Bill). He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Roof Stagnaro; his daughters Geralyn Paige Grote (Tim), Beth Anne Rich (Gordy); and sons Jeffrey Gerard Stagnaro (Lyn); Michael James Stagnaro (Amy); and Mark Christopher Stagnaro (Megan). He was blessed with 24 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren who all adored him and loved spending time with him. Artie was born and raised in Bond Hill. He attended St. Xavier High School and Xavier University. He loved the game of golf, but he especially enjoyed spending time each summer at Walloon Lake with his family. His greatest loves were his adoring wife, his family, his faith, and the American flag. Due to the pandemic and the size of our immediate family, we regret that we must limit the funeral services to our immediate family. We can't thank you enough for the outpouring of love and support to our family!! If so desired, memorials may be made to: The International Rett Syndrome Foundation, at RettSyndrome.org
; Lifting Kids, at LiftingKidsGT.com
; or Hospice, at vitascommunityconnection.org
. Condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
.