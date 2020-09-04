Arthur Little
Springdale - Artie Little passed away suddenly on September 3, 2020 at the age of 68. Artie was the beloved husband of Pamela Ruth Little (nee Whitaker) for 43 years. He was the best dad to Emily (Dan) Darrell, Bobby Little, and Joey (Danielle) Little. Devoted grandpa to Rachel Minzner, Tyler Buchanan, Lauren Darrell, Hailey Little, Ava Withrow, Joseph Little, Natalie Little, Madison Little and Jake Darrell. Art was a loving brother to Ralph Bill (Lynne) Little. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters, Annetta Sickinger (nee Little) and Patricia Bowling (nee Little). Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12th from 1-3PM at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pike. (45246). A big celebration of life will be held immediately following at 7879 Cincinnati Dayton Rd. (45069). Please feel free to dress casually. vorhisandryan.com