|
|
ARTHUR M. SCHRODER
Spring Hill - Arthur M. Schroder, Jr., 88, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Florence, KY, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born on February 28, 1931 in Covington, he was the son of the late Arthur and Adelaide Schroder. Arthur proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, gardening, UK Basketball and Bengals Football. In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Marlene Schroder; son: Mark Schroder and sister: Elaine Kaiser. Arthur is survived by his sons: Matt Schroder and Nick Schroder; daughter: Melanie (Dennis) Jones; grandchildren: Josh Schroder, Marlina Jones, Troye Jones and Kyle Jones and great-grandchildren: Olivia Schroder, Lillian Schroder and Joshua Schroder. A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41091. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019