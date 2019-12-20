Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Church of Christ
691 Fleming Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
United Church of Christ
691 Fleming Rd.
View Map
Arthur P. Schardt

Arthur P. Schardt

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Bertha Schardt. Brother of the late August and Alvin Schardt. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Art was a member of the Carson Masonic Lodge for 65 years. He passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at age 100. Visitation at Fleming Rd. United Church of Christ, 691 Fleming Rd., 45231, on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
