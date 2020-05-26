Arthur R. Schiltz
Arthur R. Schiltz, 90, passed away peacefully May 23, 2020. He often said of his 37-year marriage to wife, Evelyn Mays Schiltz, who passed away March 20, 2020, "It has been the happiest time of my life". He is survived by his children Cathy Schiltz, Dave Schiltz, Connie (Fred) Gabbard and Barbara (Roddy) Read; stepchildren Kathy Stewart, Bonnie Brantley, and Tom (Robin) Stewart; mother of his four children Beverly L. Hubbell; grandchildren Joseph Lancaster, Daniel (Amoha) Lancaster, Alexis Read, Robert Read, and Lesley (Kenny) Lombard; step-grandchildren Ethan (Elena) Heinz, Christopher (Lynne) Brantley, Tyson (Amanda) Heinz, Elizabeth (Andrew) Lau, and Sydney Stewart; step-great-grandchildren Iris Heinz, Beatrice Heinz, Madeleine Brantley, Evelyn Brantley, and Aubrey Lau; and cousin Arnold (Mary) Austin. Art was born November 3, 1929 in Evanston, IL to Peter J. Schiltz and Claudia A. Schiltz. After graduating from Northwestern University in 1951, he and his family relocated to Cincinnati, OH where he had accepted employment at Procter and Gamble. In 1961 he accepted an international position with the company and spent the following eight years residing in the Philippines, returning to Cincinnati in 1969 where he lived for the remainder of his life. After 40 years of service, Art retired from Procter and Gamble as Director of Corporate Purchasing. He was a longtime member of Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church, was active in a Meals on Wheels program, fulfilled a leadership role at the YMCA and served on the board of Maple Knoll Village. Art lived a world-class life, admired and respected for his industrious, hospitable and generous nature. His capacity to embrace adventure and multicultural experiences gave him a style of legendary proportion. His unique gifts and dynamic presence will be missed by all. The interment will be private. A Celebration of Life memorial will be arranged for a future date. For those who desire, a memorial donation may be made to Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church, 6312 Kennedy Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45213.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
