Arthur W. Hartman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur W Hartman

Cincinnati - Hartman, Arthur W. "Bill", devoted husband of Jenny (Nee Meinhardt) Hartman, loving father of Carly Anne and Hannah Marie Hartman. Son of the late Arthur and Janice Hartman. Brother of Charles and the late Jeannie Hartman. Son-in-law of Mary and the late George Meinhardt. Brother-in-law of Mark (Missy) Meinhardt, Amy (Jim) Thorson, Katy Meinhardt, Sally (Dave) Kolks, Molly (Tim) O'Dowd and the late Danny Meinhardt. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Passed away June 28, 2020 at the age of 60. No visitation. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday July 2, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Lawrence Church 3680 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 (masks are encouraged). A celebration of Bill's life will immediately follow mass at the church Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Sophie's Angel Run, 6513 Greenoak Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45248 or Metzcor LLC, (day programs for adults with disabilities) 5112 Crooksank Road, Cincinnati, OH 44238. www.meyergeiser.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved