Arthur W Hartman
Cincinnati - Hartman, Arthur W. "Bill", devoted husband of Jenny (Nee Meinhardt) Hartman, loving father of Carly Anne and Hannah Marie Hartman. Son of the late Arthur and Janice Hartman. Brother of Charles and the late Jeannie Hartman. Son-in-law of Mary and the late George Meinhardt. Brother-in-law of Mark (Missy) Meinhardt, Amy (Jim) Thorson, Katy Meinhardt, Sally (Dave) Kolks, Molly (Tim) O'Dowd and the late Danny Meinhardt. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Passed away June 28, 2020 at the age of 60. No visitation. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday July 2, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Lawrence Church 3680 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 (masks are encouraged). A celebration of Bill's life will immediately follow mass at the church Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Sophie's Angel Run, 6513 Greenoak Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45248 or Metzcor LLC, (day programs for adults with disabilities) 5112 Crooksank Road, Cincinnati, OH 44238. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.