Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alexandria Church of Christ
1054 Poplar Ridge Road
Alexandria, KY
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Alexandria Church of Christ
1054 Poplar Ridge Road
Alexandria, KY
Arvel Sherman "Squire/Sonny/Al" Allender


1937 - 2019
Alexandria - Arvel Sherman "Squire/Sonny/Al" Allender, 81, of Alexandria, formerly of Pendleton County, KY, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Hospice of St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood. Born on December 16, 1937 in Pendleton County, he was a son of the late Sherman Ray and Lula Kidwell Allender. A 1956 graduate of Butler High School, Arvel worked for 36 years at the Heekin Can Company as the chief inspector for quality control, retiring in 1992. On April 14, 1962, he married Glenna Margaret Hiles, and his dear wife survives his passing. He attended the Alexandria Church of Christ. An avid hunter, Arvel loved his grandchildren and always found time to embrace the tradition of leisurely Sunday drives and visiting family and friends.

In addition to his wife of 57 years, Glenna Allender, he is survived by two daughters: Margaret (Matthew) Franck of Mentor, KY and Rachael (Mike) McClure of Bowling Green, KY; four grandchildren who were the lights of his life: Jacob Franck, Mason Franck, Maddie McClure, and Cruz McClure; three sisters: Geneva Conrad of Cold Spring, KY, Ruby Bishop of Murphysville, KY, and Sue Veid of Alexandria, KY; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Alice Conrad and Velda Rheinhamer, and his brother, Clyde Allender.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Alexandria Church of Christ: 1054 Poplar Ridge Road, Alexandria, KY 41001. The visitations will be from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Woodhead Funeral Home: 310 W. Shelby Street, Falmouth, KY 41040 and from 10-11 am on Thursday, August 8, preceding the service at his church. Interment will take place in the Johnsville Cemetery, Bracken County. Memorials are suggested to the Alexandria Church of Christ.

Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019
